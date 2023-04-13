Rally for reappointed lawmaker Justin Pearson ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Expelled Rep. Justin Pearson was reappointed to his House seat in a unanimous vote by Shelby County Commission on Wednesday.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Ryan Breslin
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Reappointed State Representative Justin Pearson will be sworn in Thursday morning at Legislative Plaza to return to his District 86 House seat.

A rally is expected to take place in support of Pearson before the ceremony.

Pearson was unanimously voted back into the House by the Shelby County Commission on Wednesday. Thousands of people rallied before and after his reappointment.

“We look forward to continuing to work and continuing to advocate until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like an everflowing stream,” Pearson said.

Jones was reinstated and sworn in by a unanimous vote by Metro Council on Monday.

Last week, a state House vote expelled Justin Pearson and Justin Jones from their seats. Rep. Gloria Johnson narrowly survived the vote for her expulsion.

The reappointments mean “The Tennessee Three” will be reunited in the Tennessee State House.

Both reappointed lawmakers are serving on an interim basis until a special election is called to permanently fill the seats. Both Pearson and Jones can run in those special elections.

Dates for the special election will be selected by Gov. Bill Lee.

