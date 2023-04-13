Proposed changes to Gov. Lee safety bill include requiring bulletproof windows, doors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Lawmakers made some proposed changes to Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed school safety bill on Thursday.

During the state senate floor session Thursday morning, several amendments were made to the bill, which proposes putting armed security and school resources officers at every school in Tennessee.

The proposed amendments include a requirement for schools built or renovated after July 2023 to have bulletproof windows and doors on floor and basement levels.

There’s also a requirement to make sure school doors are locked, and private security guards get active shooter training. Schools would also be required to develop threat assessment teams to ensure students have access to support services if they need them.

The senate discussed the logistics behind implementing the law and the fears students and teachers are facing in the wake of the Covenant School shooting.

The proposed changes to the bill will next be discussed in the state House.

