Police still searching for serial Nashville house burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are continuing their efforts to find a serial house burglary suspect wanted on 32 outstanding warrants.

Police say 42-year-old Ronald McKnight is wanted for several aggravated burglary charges and parole violations.

Police says they’ve been unsuccessful in locating McKnight despite their intense investigation and tips from the community.

If you see this man or have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-7306.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.