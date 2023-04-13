Police still searching for serial Nashville house burglary suspect

Metro Police are continuing their efforts to find a serial house burglary suspect wanted on 32 outstanding warrants.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are continuing their efforts to find a serial house burglary suspect wanted on 32 outstanding warrants.

Police say 42-year-old Ronald McKnight is wanted for several aggravated burglary charges and parole violations.

Police says they’ve been unsuccessful in locating McKnight despite their intense investigation and tips from the community.

If you see this man or have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-7306.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Mistey Atherton and her son Oakley were both killed in a crash in Ashland City on Tuesday...
Mother, son identified as victims in Ashland City dump truck crash

Latest News

TDOT has scheduled lane closures for this weekend to repair a bridge.
Bridge repair prompts weekend interstate closures in downtown Nashville
Man charged with making threats to Hendersonville library
Man charged with making threats to Hendersonville library waives extradition
Serial burglary suspect remains on the run
Serial burglary suspect remains on the run
328 guns stolen from cars in Nashville this year
328 guns stolen from cars in Nashville this year
Luke Combs will transform Wildhorse Saloon
Luke Combs will transform Wildhorse Saloon