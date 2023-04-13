Nashville mom sells Covenant School yard signs that now span the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An effort to support The Covenant School that started in a Nashville home has quickly spanned the country.

Katherine Kelly, the owner of Katherine Kelly Design & Paper Co. in Nashville, said she wanted to use her stationary business and graphic design knowledge to support the school after the mass shooting there.

“I had just been driving around thinking what can I do that aligns with my business to help just the recovery process,” Kelly said. “What could be printed?”

She said she came up with the idea to print yard signs and donate the proceeds to the Caring for Covenant fund.

“I thought maybe I could sell about 100 signs, and it has turned into an awesome number of, you know, like 2,500 and rising,” Kelly said.

As of Wednesday, Kelly said people ordered around 2,700 yards signs. Each sign is $25. About 1,600 of those orders came from Tennessee.

“We’re seeing orders in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Denver, Dallas, California, Hawaii - everywhere,” Kelly said.

Kelly also created $10 window clings for those who are not allowed to display yard signs at their residence. She has sold over 100 clings.

“That’s I think been the most humbling part, is the position that I’m in, you know,” Kelly said. “I just want everyone to know that you are truly giving back. I am just volunteering my time and my resources.”

There is also an option to donate signs. All of the donated signs will go to Covenant teachers, the third grade class, and the Metro Nashville Police Department. Kelly said all Covenant bus drivers will get free window clings.

“The worst thing that could happen was that we forget and move forward, so that was something that I really did not want to happen,” Kelly said. “I wanted everyone to continue remembering this moment and these people.”

Kelly said it is not too late to order, and they will print as long as signs continue to sell. Shipping is also available. Click here to order a sign or window cling.

The next sign pick up for those who ordered will be Thursday, April 13, from 8 to 10 a.m. and then again from 2 to 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Nashville, 4815 Franklin Pike.

Kelly said she still needs volunteers to help with that distribution. Click here for information on how to volunteer.

