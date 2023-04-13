Metro Police: 20 guns stolen from vehicles during first week of April

So far, over 300 guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville in 2023, police say.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is calling on Nashvillians to lock their car doors as car thefts are on the rise.

Metro Police says 20 guns were stolen from vehicles during the first week of April and police are urging the public to lock their car doors, secure their valuables (especially guns) and remove the keys.

So far in 2023, 328 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville, according to police. Throughout Davidson County, a total of 423 guns have been stolen this year, meaning 77% of guns stolen so far in 2023 have been taken from vehicles.

“Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. A review of last week’s stolen vehicle reports in Nashville shows that 43% of the automobiles taken (26 of 61) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves,” Metro Police said in a statement.

“Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Mistey Atherton and her son Oakley were both killed in a crash in Ashland City on Tuesday...
Mother, son identified as victims in Ashland City dump truck crash

Latest News

TDOT has scheduled lane closures for this weekend to repair a bridge.
Bridge repair prompts weekend interstate closures in downtown Nashville
Man charged with making threats to Hendersonville library
Man charged with making threats to Hendersonville library waives extradition
Serial burglary suspect remains on the run
Serial burglary suspect remains on the run
328 guns stolen from cars in Nashville this year
328 guns stolen from cars in Nashville this year
Luke Combs will transform Wildhorse Saloon
Luke Combs will transform Wildhorse Saloon