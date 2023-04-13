Metro Police: 20 guns stolen from vehicles during first week of April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is calling on Nashvillians to lock their car doors as car thefts are on the rise.

Metro Police says 20 guns were stolen from vehicles during the first week of April and police are urging the public to lock their car doors, secure their valuables (especially guns) and remove the keys.

So far in 2023, 328 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville, according to police. Throughout Davidson County, a total of 423 guns have been stolen this year, meaning 77% of guns stolen so far in 2023 have been taken from vehicles.

“Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. A review of last week’s stolen vehicle reports in Nashville shows that 43% of the automobiles taken (26 of 61) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves,” Metro Police said in a statement.

“Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.