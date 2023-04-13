Luke Combs to open reimagined bar off Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music artist Luke Combs announced a multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville is in the works for him and his team.

Combs will be taking over Wild Horse Saloon in partnership with Opry Entertainment to reimagine his own venue, according to a release. His team said new design proposals will reflect his passions for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports.

“I got my start in town playing on this stage and to have the opportunity to work with Opry Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true,” Combs said. “I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

The 69,000-square-foot complex will have three interior levels, each featuring experiences inspired by things like Combs’ lifestyle and songs. A 9,000-square-foot rooftop has been proposed as part of the renovations.

The new bar will feature live music and line dancing, according to a release. Ticketed concerts and events will also be held at the venue.

Located at 120 Second Avenue North, the venue is expected to debut in the summer of 2024. The venue will operate as Wildhorse Saloon throughout the planned refurbishment period.

