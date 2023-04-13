Lawmakers debate governor’s school safety bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee could sign his school safety bill into law as early as next week.

It would increase security and mental health resources at schools. It is a topic that parents say is a top priority.

Sarah Reschke said her 16-year-old son made a big decision during COVID.

“He elected to stay home and do online schooling because his life is took previous to risk it,” Reschke said.

Reschke said her son chose to remain homeschooled for the rest of high school rather than return to the classroom.

“Just the thought that a shooter could come into school, or God forbid, one of the armed officers be overtaken and those guns be used,” Reschke said. “When they started talking about arming teachers, he flipped out.”

Following the shooting at The Covenant School, Tennessee lawmakers are discussing ways to make children feel safer.

Thursday, the Senate unanimously passed an amended version of the governor’s school safety bill. Changes include requiring all schools built or remodeled starting in July to make exterior windows and doors bullet proof on the floor and basement levels. The bill would also add an armed security guard to every public school and increase mental health resources. The bill would also require every public and private schools to make annual safety plans.

“I stand in support of this bill because I do think, and you have heard it on the floor, the consensus that these things can work,” Sen. Adam Lowe, R-Calhoun, said. “These things can help.”

Democrats said the bill is only a short-term solution and called it “woefully inadequate” for concerned parents.

“I don’t think they are looking for us to be prepared or the next school shooting so much as to try to prevent the next school shooting,” Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, said.

Both sides agree that children need protection.

“My kid’s life is worth more,” Reschke said. “There is nothing on the Earth worth more than someone’s life.”

The bill as amended will now go back to the House Monday. If approved by the House, it will go to the governor’s desk to sign.

