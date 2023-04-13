KIA to send investigator to examine car fire after WSMV4 investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigator from KIA corporation has contacted the driver of a KIA Soul that burst into flames on I-40 on March 30, WSMV4 Investigates has learned.

The driver, Jordan Luster, said she was immediately contacted by KIA just before WSMV 4 Investigates aired her story Wednesday night.

Luster was behind the wheel of her 2016 Kia Soul on March 30 when she heard a noise and saw smoke. At first, she thought she could make it to the exit on Interstate 40 when a driver got her attention.

”I had a good Samaritan pull up beside me and said, ‘You need to get out of the car now,’” Luster said.

After pulling over on the side of the interstate, Luster said she barely got out of the car before it was engulfed in flames.

”It was just flames all up the front of my car,” Luster said. “It completely melted out the headlights, the inside. It destroyed the front end of the car.”

Luster later ran the Vehicle Identification Number of her vehicle through the NHTSA website to see if her specific vehicle was under recall.

It was not.

Luster becomes the second person to tell WSMV4 Investigates that their Kia vehicle caught on fire while driving. WSMV4 Investigates found that the 2016 model of the Kia Soul was under recall, citing, “A broken connecting rod may puncture the engine block allowing engine oil to escape. The leaking oil may contact the exhaust, increasing the risk of a fire.”

But again, Luster’s VIN did not show it was under recall.

In fact, the day before it caught on fire, Luster’s check engine light came on and she took it to Mike McHenry’s auto service shop on Nolensville Pike. McHenry told WSMV4 Investigates that they did replace the spark plug and an ignition coil, and also conducted a fuel injection service. But McHenry said there was nothing they found dangerous.

”When you inspected this car, did you find anything that would have caused it to catch on fire?” asked WSMV4 Investigates.”Not at all. Anything that we find, we’re going to point it out,” McHenry said.

McHenry said his computer system also showed that Luster’s vehicle was not under recall.

”Do you have any idea what you think happened to this car?” asked WSMV4 Investigates. ”No clue,” McHenry said. “Something was wrong, and it did not show up in an inspection.”

Last November, Dan Beasley’s 2019 Kia Sorento caught on fire as well. Like Luster’s Kia Soul, Beasley’s Sorento was the subject of a recall for the potential to catch on fire. However, Beasley learned that his vehicle did not have a tow hitch, which was the subject of the recall.

A letter from Kia, received after the fire, showed that because Beasley’s Sorento did not have the tow hitch, he didn’t need to take any action. Still, it burned completely, so much so that KIA investigators could not determine the cause.

Luster’s car has been taken to a junkyard and she is awaiting a time and location for the KIA investigator to look at her vehicle.

