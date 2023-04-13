Gun recovered from Cumberland Co. High School student after lockdown, police say

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A handgun was recovered from a student at Cumberland County High School by a School Resource Officer on Thursday, according to the Crossville Police Department.

CPD says the school was placed on a hard lockdown shortly before 1 p.m. after administrators were notified a student could have been in possession of a gun on campus.

Within five minutes of the initial report the SRO detained the student and secured the gun, which was found to be unloaded, police say. The lockdown of the school has since been lifted.

“The school system will continue to work with local law enforcement and EMA partners to provide safe schools in Cumberland County,” Crossville Police said.

