Glendale students deliver letters to Gov. Lee in support of school safety, gun legislation law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at Glendale Elementary School walked a mile to deliver letters to Gov. Bill Lee after school on Wednesday.

The students wrote letters to the Governor urging him to better gun laws and school safety measures weeks after the Covenant School Deadly mass shooting.

Each student dropped their letters inside of cardboard boxes that said, “Gov. Lee.”

“Our kids think it’s important and we want to show them that they too can make a difference, and this is a peaceful easy way to make a big difference,” said Amanda Bailey, a Glendale parent.

Bailey helped her kindergarten daughter with her letter, the message centered around asking the Governor to make better decisions. Bailey said it’s important for them to voice their concern to the highest power in the state.

“I think passing laws that prevent people who shouldn’t have guns from having them. Passing laws to keep AR-15′s from anyone is not a reasonable or rational weapon for anyone to have,” said Bailey.

More than 50 students and parents walked to the Governor’s Mansion around 4 p.m. to deliver their letters.

Theo Lehman, a 9-year-old Glendale student, says for him it’s all about safety and finding solutions to stop gun violence.

“I really, really, don’t want any more shootings in school,” said Lehman just minutes before the walk during an interview with WSMV 4.

Creating common sense gun laws has been at the forefront of a national conversation after a mass shooting inside the Covenant School and just recently a mass shooting in Kentucky. Bailey says there’s a pattern in this country that needs to change.

“Despite what happens to people, not just children, but like the people in Kentucky at the bank. Despite what keeps happening we just keep going down the same path turning our heads and pretending like it doesn’t matter.

Heather Powell, one of the parent organizers of the walk, says the time is now to get this message to the Governor.

“The timing is important because the legislature will break for the rest of the year, and we may not have another chance to come back and push for meaningful gun safety legislation until 2024 so we felt it was imperative to do this right now,” said Powell.

After the less than mile walk, the students placed their box of letters in front of the Governor’s residence gate. The Governor’s security detail took the letters inside the quarters. Tennessee’s youngest voices hoping for a big change.

“Can we just start with the basics that are non-partisan keeping our children safe?” said Bailey.

Just this week, Governor Lee enacted an executive order for stronger background checks for gun buyers.

