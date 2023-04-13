Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored during memorial

Nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed in a helicopter crash were honored during a memorial service in Clarksville on Thursday.
The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade hosted the memorial in Clarksville to honor the lives of the nine soldiers killed in the March 29 helicopter crash in Trigg Co
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Fort Campbell soldiers that died in a helicopter crash were honored during a memorial service on Thursday.

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade hosted the memorial in Clarksville to honor the lives of the nine soldiers killed in the March 29 helicopter crash in Trigg County, Kentucky.

The service was held at F&M Bank Arena and it was also streamed online for family and loved ones that were unable to attend it in person.

“The Wings of Destiny would like to extend its thanks and gratitude to everyone joining via live stream, and those who continue to show support to our troops and their loved ones,” The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade said.

The 101st CAB honored the fallen soldiers by dedicating a 9K memorial run in their honor on Tuesday.

These are the nine Fort Campbell soldiers that lost their lives in the helicopter crash:

  • Sgt. Caleb Gore, 25
  • Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30
  • Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33
  • Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36
  • Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27
  • Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32
  • Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23
The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.
The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky.(WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Mistey Atherton and her son Oakley were both killed in a crash in Ashland City on Tuesday...
Mother, son identified as victims in Ashland City dump truck crash

Latest News

TDOT has scheduled lane closures for this weekend to repair a bridge.
Bridge repair prompts weekend interstate closures in downtown Nashville
Man charged with making threats to Hendersonville library
Man charged with making threats to Hendersonville library waives extradition
Serial burglary suspect remains on the run
Serial burglary suspect remains on the run
328 guns stolen from cars in Nashville this year
328 guns stolen from cars in Nashville this year
Luke Combs will transform Wildhorse Saloon
Luke Combs will transform Wildhorse Saloon