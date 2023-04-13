Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored during memorial

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Fort Campbell soldiers that died in a helicopter crash were honored during a memorial service on Thursday.

The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade hosted the memorial in Clarksville to honor the lives of the nine soldiers killed in the March 29 helicopter crash in Trigg County, Kentucky.

The service was held at F&M Bank Arena and it was also streamed online for family and loved ones that were unable to attend it in person.

“The Wings of Destiny would like to extend its thanks and gratitude to everyone joining via live stream, and those who continue to show support to our troops and their loved ones,” The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade said.

The 101st CAB honored the fallen soldiers by dedicating a 9K memorial run in their honor on Tuesday.

These are the nine Fort Campbell soldiers that lost their lives in the helicopter crash:

Sgt. Caleb Gore, 25

Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33

Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36

Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27

Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32

Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23

The 9 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in the helicopter crash in Kentucky. (WSMV)

