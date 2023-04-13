Former Vanderbilt football coach Fred Pancoast dead at 90

Pancoast was awarded the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.
Former Vanderbilt football coach Fred Pancoast dead at 90, courtesy Vanderbilt University...
Former Vanderbilt football coach Fred Pancoast dead at 90, courtesy Vanderbilt University Athletics.(Vanderbilt University Athletics)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former college football and Vanderbilt football head coach Fred Pancoast died in Nashville on Easter Sunday at the age of 90.

Pancoast coached the Commodores from 1975-78. His debut team not only had his best record there at 7-4 but also was able to beat in-state rival Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky and Army to end the season.

Before he began his coaching career in 1962, Pancoast served in the U.S. Marine Corps. A brief look at his collegiate coaching career:

  • Head coach at the University of Tampa
  • Offensive backfield coach and eventually the offensive coordinator at the University of Florida
  • Offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia
  • Head coach at the University of Memphis (formerly Memphis State)
  • Head coach at Vanderbilt

A career that spanned nearly two decades came to an end in 1978 when he retired from coaching college football. He was able to have professional success outside of football building Pancoast Benefits which was an employee benefits marketing and consulting firm.

He was awarded the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 and the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame “Fred Russell Distinguished American Award” in 2011.

His life will be honored at Christ the King Catholic Church on Friday, April 14 with a visitation at 9:15 a.m. and a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. The family requests that donations be made to Room In the Inn in lieu of flowers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Mistey Atherton and her son Oakley were both killed in a crash in Ashland City on Tuesday...
Mother, son identified as victims in Ashland City dump truck crash

Latest News

TDOT has scheduled lane closures for this weekend to repair a bridge.
Bridge repair prompts weekend interstate closures in downtown Nashville
Man charged with making threats to Hendersonville library
Man charged with making threats to Hendersonville library waives extradition
Serial burglary suspect remains on the run
Serial burglary suspect remains on the run
328 guns stolen from cars in Nashville this year
328 guns stolen from cars in Nashville this year
Luke Combs will transform Wildhorse Saloon
Luke Combs will transform Wildhorse Saloon