Food prices drop for the first time since 2020

Generic photo of grocery shopping
Food prices are down for the first time since 2020.(Pexels/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of putting food on the table is down.

Grocery prices fell in March, which is the first decline since September 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows indexes for meats, fish, eggs and poultry fell 1.4% from February to March.

Fruit and vegetable prices also dipped slightly in that timeframe.

Bakery items, cereals and non-alcoholic drinks were among the products that became more expensive.

Although this month-to-month decline is a relief for consumers, grocery prices are still more expensive on an annual comparison.

In the year through March, grocery prices jumped 8.4%, outpacing overall inflation of 5%. Menu prices went up 8.8% in that time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Mistey Atherton and her son Oakley were both killed in a crash in Ashland City on Tuesday...
Mother, son identified as victims in Ashland City dump truck crash
Darinel Ruiz remains in the ICU three weeks after being hit by a car on I-65 in the Franklin...
Man fighting for his life after crash on I-65

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement
President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
Biden to expand some migrants’ health care access, officials say
President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
Biden to stress shared ties in address to Irish parliament