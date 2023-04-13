First Alert Forecast: More Clouds & Showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clouds & showers are likely Friday. Saturday night, showers & storms will move through, a couple of which could be strong - severe.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

More clouds will move up over the Mid State tonight. A passing shower or two will be possible. It’ll stay much milder than previous nights with lows in the mid-upper 50s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, too. You can expect highs in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

The big story on Saturday will be the warmer weather. Temperatures will soar under a partly cloudy sky into the low 80s. It’ll be a mainly dry day, although a brief, passing shower will be possible.

Saturday night, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect. A batch of strong - severe storms will develop to the west over Arkansas and then push into Tennessee. West Tennessee, western Middle Tennessee, and southwest Kentucky could have one or two of those strong storms with isolated damaging wind gusts and/or some small hail. Storms will gradually weaken as they slide eastward. Severe weather is not expected as far east as Nashville.

A few strong - severe storms will be possible late Saturday night over our western communities. (WSMV)

Showers and thundershowers will continue their trek through the area Sunday morning, ultimately clearing the entire Mid State around midday.

Gusty cooling breezes are likely Sunday afternoon with temperatures not rebounding out of the 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

We’ll kick off next week with some cool mornings. Monday afternoon looks breezy and cool, too. However, temperatures will rebound in a major way by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the 80s will be likely then.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.