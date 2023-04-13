First Alert Forecast: A few showers to end the week, strong storms possible Saturday Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

MORE CLOUDS & SHOWERS

Much of our Thursday looks dry but cooler with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s for the afternoon. But there will be an increase in the cloud cover throughout the day, and as those clouds increase, I can’t rule out a stray rain shower, especially south of I-40, in the afternoon. More clouds hang around tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

A few more showers are expected Friday afternoon, and maybe even a quick rumble of thunder, but not everyone is going to see rain and it’s not going to washout the day by any means. Highs on Friday top off in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday is now a First Alert Weather Day as a cold front is expected to bring us the chance for some strong storms mainly during the overnight hours.

Much of our Saturday day looks dry with highs in the lower to even the mid 80s and even some sunshine to look forward to in the afternoon. As the cold front approaches late in the day and overnight it will fire off a few showers and storms. Right now, there is a low-end severe weather threat for Saturday night west of I-65 with damaging wind gusts being the main concern with any storm.

A couple of showers will hang around into Sunday morning, but we should dry out in the afternoon and even get some sunshine back. Highs on Sunday fall back int he 60s behind the cold front.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be a bit warmer with highs near 70.

Temperatures are back in the mid 70s on Tuesday with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with temperatures back in the 80s.

