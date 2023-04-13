‘Democrats are not our friends’: GOP lawmakers voice frustrations with ‘Tennessee Three’ in audio leaks

Lawmakers expressed frustrations over the decision to not expel Gloria Johnson.
Protestors gather outside the Tennessee State Capitol.
Protestors gather outside the Tennessee State Capitol.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In an audio recording obtained by The Tennessee Holler, State House Republican lawmakers shared frustrations over The Tennessee Three, Reps. Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson, and their claims that expelling Jones and Pearson was racially motivated.

Jones, D-Nashville, and Pearson, D-Memphis, were expelled from the House after they led gun reform protests on the House floor. Republicans argued they broke House rules, and therefore deserved to be removed. The Tennessee Three argued they were fighting for the lives of children and stricter gun laws.

Johnson later said the vote seemed racially motivated after she was not expelled from the House, but her Black colleagues were.

“I think now more than ever everyone should realize that Democrats are not our friends,” one lawmaker said on the recording. “I listened for the last three days to Democrats ... trash us as racists ... I’ve never had anybody call me a racist. Good Lord, we have to realize they are not our friends ... I can be polite to them, but they are not our friends.”

The lawmaker said a fellow Republican colleague voting not to remove Johnson from the House made the public’s perception of the vote much worse.

Another Republican lawmaker said he has been called a racist, a misogynist and white supremacist after the vote “more in the last two months” than he has his entire life. The lawmaker later says it will be hard for him to see Jones in the House “that the greats of Tennessee stood.”

“(It will be hard) to watch them disrespect this state that I chose to move to,” he said.

The House Republican Caucus said through its spokesperson, “We have no comment about private conversations.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Mistey Atherton and her son Oakley were both killed in a crash in Ashland City on Tuesday...
Mother, son identified as victims in Ashland City dump truck crash

Latest News

Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored during memorial
Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored during memorial
A few strong - severe storms will be possible late Saturday night over our western communities.
First Alert Forecast: More Clouds & Showers
Covenant first responders honored by Tennessee House
Covenant first responders honored by Tennessee House
Metro first responders honored by the State House after the Covenant School shooting.
Tennessee House honors Covenant first responders