Celine Dion releases new song amid health battle with rare disorder

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.
In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.(Celine Dion / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celine Dion has debuted a new song, which comes just months after announcing she has a rare neurological disorder that affects her singing.

A post on the singer’s Instagram account shared the news that her new single “Love Again” is now out.

It’s the title track to the upcoming film of the same name.

The post featured a lyric video with scenes from the movie, in which Dion makes her film acting debut.

The caption read, “Mark your calendars. On May 5, the movie hits theaters… and on May 12, the full album, featuring five new Celine songs will be available.”

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome. She said the disorder was causing spasms that made it difficult to walk and hard to use her vocal cords to sing the way she used to.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Mistey Atherton and her son Oakley were both killed in a crash in Ashland City on Tuesday...
Mother, son identified as victims in Ashland City dump truck crash

Latest News

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s...
Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon
Vanderbilt Stadium
Former Vanderbilt football coach Fred Pancoast dead at 90
Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored during memorial
Fort Campbell soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored during memorial
FILE - Police look on as students return to Richneck Elementary on Jan. 30, 2023, in Newport...
Mother of young boy who shot teacher arrested in Virginia
Study: Americans are saving less for retirement
Study: Americans are saving less for retirement