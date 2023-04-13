Bridge repair prompts weekend interstate closures in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting its second round of ramp closures on Interstate 40 and Interstate 24 for a bridge repair project in Davidson County this weekend.

Due to continued deterioration from usual wear and tear and minor damage from an oversized vehicle, scheduled repairs are necessary. The contractor, Mid-State Construction, has already completed repairs underneath the bridge, and the closures will allow them to make repairs to the bridge deck and joints on top.

The closures will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and end Monday at 5 a.m. The I-24 Westbound ramp at Exit 52A will be closed with traffic detoured to I-440. The I-24W/I-65N ramp at Exit 211 will also be closed with traffic detoured to I-40W/I-65S (toward Second Avenue) around the downtown loop. The on-ramp from Murfreesboro Road to I-24 West will be closed as well as the Exit 212 off-ramp for Hermitage Avenue.

The area will likely become heavily congested due to the closures. Be sure to plan for additional travel time.

