Bridge repair prompts weekend interstate closures in downtown Nashville

Repairs to be made to the Fairfield Avenue bridge will close ramps at I-24 West.
TDOT has scheduled lane closures for this weekend to repair a bridge.
TDOT has scheduled lane closures for this weekend to repair a bridge.(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting its second round of ramp closures on Interstate 40 and Interstate 24 for a bridge repair project in Davidson County this weekend.

Due to continued deterioration from usual wear and tear and minor damage from an oversized vehicle, scheduled repairs are necessary. The contractor, Mid-State Construction, has already completed repairs underneath the bridge, and the closures will allow them to make repairs to the bridge deck and joints on top.

The closures will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and end Monday at 5 a.m. The I-24 Westbound ramp at Exit 52A will be closed with traffic detoured to I-440. The I-24W/I-65N ramp at Exit 211 will also be closed with traffic detoured to I-40W/I-65S (toward Second Avenue) around the downtown loop. The on-ramp from Murfreesboro Road to I-24 West will be closed as well as the Exit 212 off-ramp for Hermitage Avenue.

The area will likely become heavily congested due to the closures. Be sure to plan for additional travel time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
Walgreens
Nashville Walgreens team leader shoots alleged pregnant shoplifter, police say
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Mistey Atherton and her son Oakley were both killed in a crash in Ashland City on Tuesday...
Mother, son identified as victims in Ashland City dump truck crash

Latest News

Man charged with making threats to Hendersonville library
Man charged with making threats to Hendersonville library waives extradition
Serial burglary suspect remains on the run
Serial burglary suspect remains on the run
328 guns stolen from cars in Nashville this year
328 guns stolen from cars in Nashville this year
Luke Combs will transform Wildhorse Saloon
Luke Combs will transform Wildhorse Saloon