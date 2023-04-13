Brad Paisley visits Ukraine, plays for American troops


Brad Paisley meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine
Brad Paisley meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music superstar Brad Paisley visited Ukraine on Wednesday.

While in Ukraine, Paisley met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the way to Kyiv. While in Ukraine, Paisley performed his song “Same Here” in St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv.

Paisley also greeted and played for American troops in Poland as part of a U.S. congressional delegation.

During a press conference held by the congressional delegation, Paisley made a comment saying, “It’s an emotional experience seeing all of this firsthand. For me looking around this city and being here for the first time, I’m absolutely struck by the resilience of life and the beautiful nature of the way this city is trying to thrive in the middle of conflict. And also trying to be as free as they can be in this hard time. I think as an American it is one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever seen and I’m absolutely honored to be here.”

On Feb. 24, Paisley released his song “Same Here” with a special appearance made by President Zelenskyy to mark the first anniversary since the war in Ukraine began. The proceeds from the song are going to UNITED24′s Rebuild Ukraine program launch by Pres. Zelenskyy as the main venue.

To donate to UNITED24, click here.

