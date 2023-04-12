WeGo staff undergo disaster training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - To better prepare employees for emergency situations, WeGo staff participated in a mock disaster drill outside the Hermitage station on Wednesday morning.

The WeGo Star served as the setting for the simulated “mass casualty” incident where staff and first responders performed emergency evacuation and rendered aid to the volunteer passengers. Training on how to preserve evidence for an ensuing criminal investigation was also a part of the drill, according to WeGo personnel.

Transit Solutions Group coordinated the drill, which took place outside of normal commuter operation at the Hermitage Train Station on Andrew Jackson Parkway.

An emergency responder surveys the WeGo Star during a mock disaster drill. (WEGO)

