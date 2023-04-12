Wawa location proposed in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Wawa location has been proposed for Bellevue, Tennessee, and a state councilman is asking the public for feedback.

The gas station, convenience store hybrid is looking to break ground on its first Nashville location, according to Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenburg.

The store would be located across the street from the Tire Discounters and Zaxby’s off Highway 100 in Bellevue. Efforts to construct the new location would not happen until 2025, according to reports.

The proposed location would be across the street from the Tire Discounters and Zaxby's. (Councilman Dave Rosenberg)

Wawa currently has stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

