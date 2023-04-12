Wawa location proposed in Bellevue

The project is slated to break ground in 2025, according to reports.
The location could be in Middle Tennessee by 2025.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Wawa location has been proposed for Bellevue, Tennessee, and a state councilman is asking the public for feedback.

The gas station, convenience store hybrid is looking to break ground on its first Nashville location, according to Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenburg.

The store would be located across the street from the Tire Discounters and Zaxby’s off Highway 100 in Bellevue. Efforts to construct the new location would not happen until 2025, according to reports.

The proposed location would be across the street from the Tire Discounters and Zaxby's.
Wawa currently has stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

