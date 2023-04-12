TSU professor’s home among those vandalized with Neo-Nazi messages last month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University revealed that the home of one of its professors was among those vandalized with racially-charged hate messages last month in Sylvan Park.

In the early morning hours of March 19, vandals destroyed “Black Lives Matter” signs and spray-painted swastikas and “White Power” on the front of five homes. Ring camera footage from around 1:30 a.m. showed two people vandalizing a home and attempting to cover the camera with spray paint.

That home belonged to Dr. Andrew Patrick, a professor who has taught history and political science at TSU for the last ten years. Patrick and his family lived in their Sylvan Park home for roughly a decade. He said his signs had been stolen before but had never encountered the Neo-Nazi signs.

“This happens a lot,” Patrick said. “But the actual vandalizing of our houses with the Neo-Nazi signs and statements is new.”

The neighborhood banded together to clean up the spray-painted messages that Sunday and Patrick said the support from the community was encouraging.

“They got down to it and did most of the cleanup on the house,” Patrick said. “They made many different signs of love and support for BLM and the Jewish community. "

Patrick’s home is adorned with over 100 new signs now with a slightly different message: ‘Hate has no home in Sylvan Park.’

