Tractor-trailer causes delays after flipping in Murfreesboro


Murfreesboro semi overturns
Murfreesboro semi overturns(Murfreesboro Police)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer on Middle Tennessee Boulevard and New Salem Highway left many behind on their commute.

The trailer tipped over on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Murfreesboro TN Police Department, the trailer was filled with pallets of tiles which had to be emptied before officials could flip it back over.

After two hours of emptying out the trailer, officials were able to remove the semi from the roadway, and Middle Tennessee Boulevard and New Salem Highway were both reopened.

