THP: 17-year-old girl dead after crash in Smyrna on Saturday
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl died over the weekend from a crash in Smyrna, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).
THP reports the teenager died after a single-vehicle crash on Lee Road Saturday night.
According to a preliminary report, the girl’s vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Corolla, veered off of the road and struck a ditch causing it to become airborne and hit a tree. The vehicle eventually came to a rest south of the roadway.
This is a developing story, WSMV4 will update you once more information becomes available.
