Sinatra Bar and Lounge opens in downtown Nashville on Saturday

The restaurant will have a “Manhattan meets Palm Springs” vibe.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The newest fine dining restaurant is set to open this weekend in Nashville.

The Frank Sinatra Bar and Lounge celebrates the culture and legacy of the Rat Pack’s “Chairman of the Board.”

Located in the Southern Turf building, the Frank Sinatra Bar and Lounge is a throwback.

The menu offers many of Sinatra’s favorite drinks and dishes, including two traditional Italian meals and steaks.

The artwork on the wall is from the Sinatra family’s personal estate.

With the family’s blessing, ICON Entertainment has launched a restaurant with a “Manhattan meets Palm Springs” feel in downtown Nashville.

“Look around. It’s definitely our goal is Palm Springs meets Manhattan, and if you look around, you’ll see so many influences that are represented in New York,” ICON Entertainment CEO Bill Miller said. “And you look over here and you’ve got that Palm Springs vibe, and then of course you’ve got all of these personal pictures with Frank Sinatra with his friends all over the walls.”

Another interesting aspect, Jack Daniel’s made a Sinatra century bottle honoring the 100th birthday of Sinatra in December 2015. It’s a very rare bottle. The bar and grill is the only place in the country where you can get it by the pour.

ICON Entertainment CEO Bill Miller discusses the new Frank Sinatra Bar & Lounge opening this weekend in Nashville.

