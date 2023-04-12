Parents, students deliver letters to Govenor’s mansion in support of school, gun safety laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee will be receiving numerous letters from parents and students from Glendale Elementary School on Wednesday to ask for his support for more meaningful school and gun safety laws.

Glendale parents and students will be walking to the Govenor’s Mansion after school on Wednesday to hand-deliver letters they wrote asking him to help pass more meaningful gun safety legislation to make schools safer.

Before the walk scheduled for 3:45 p.m. from Glendale Elementary, parents and students will have the opportunity to write their letters at 3 p.m.

This peaceful walk was organized in an effort to ensure kids never have to be afraid of going to school.

