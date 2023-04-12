Parents, students deliver letters to Govenor’s mansion in support of school, gun safety laws

Gov. Lee visits the MNPD Midtown Hills Precinct, where officers responded from during the...
Gov. Lee visits the MNPD Midtown Hills Precinct, where officers responded from during the deadly Covenant School shooting on March 27.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee will be receiving numerous letters from parents and students from Glendale Elementary School on Wednesday to ask for his support for more meaningful school and gun safety laws.

Glendale parents and students will be walking to the Govenor’s Mansion after school on Wednesday to hand-deliver letters they wrote asking him to help pass more meaningful gun safety legislation to make schools safer.

Before the walk scheduled for 3:45 p.m. from Glendale Elementary, parents and students will have the opportunity to write their letters at 3 p.m.

This peaceful walk was organized in an effort to ensure kids never have to be afraid of going to school.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
Toddler, 27-year-old woman killed in Cheatham Co. dump truck crash
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Robert Harris, age 47.
Woman shot in face in East Nashville
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee urges lawmakers to put ‘pride,’ ‘politics’ aside, pass stricter gun laws

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Police working to fix online active calls feed
Darinel Ruiz remains in the ICU three weeks after being hit by a car on I-65 in the Franklin...
Man fighting for his life after crash on I-65
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their...
WATCH: Shelby Co. Commission reinstates Justin Pearson to Tenn. House
A few strong - severe thunderstorms are possible west of Nashville Saturday night.
First Alert Weather: Clouds & a Few Showers Return Soon