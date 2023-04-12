One dead, one hospitalized after shooting in Montgomery County

Officials said their is no danger to the public.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person is dead, and another person was hospitalized after a shooting in Montgomery County, according to officials.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Parkside Drive in response to a shooting on Tuesday afternoon right before 4:30 p.m.

Two people were involved in the shooting. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital in Nashville.

Officials said there is a large law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation continues, however, the scene is secure, and officials said there is no danger to the public.

