Nashville Predators to auction jerseys to benefit Covenant School

The jerseys have a Covenant School patch on them.
Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin plays against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second...
Nashville Predators center Yakov Trenin plays against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators will auction off autographed jerseys to benefit the victims and first responders of the Covenant School shooting.

The jerseys, fit with a Covenant School patch, will be worn during the Predators’ game on April 14 against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. All proceeds from the jerseys will benefit Caring for Covenant Fund, Daystar Counseling Ministries and Metro first responders.

Additionally, the Nashville Predators, Preds Foundation and Tennessee Lottery have partnered to bring 200 teachers and their families to the game on April 13 against Minnesota Wild in recognition and support of the teaching community following the tragedy at the Covenant School, according to a media release.

Teachers will be recognized during the game on Thursday, and fans will be invited to write cards to local teachers that will be delivered during Teacher Appreciation Week on May 8-12.

Fans can bid on the jerseys on the Covenant Strong website or by texting CovenantStrong to 76278.

The auction will close at 10 p.m. on April 14. The jerseys will be available to pick up or ship the week of April 17.

