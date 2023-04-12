Mother, son identified as victims in Ashland City dump truck crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The victims of a fatal crash involving a dump truck in Ashland City on Tuesday have been identified.

Mistey Atherton, 27, and her 2-year-old son Oakley were killed in the crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At about 7:40 a.m., Atherton was driving down Highway 49 in a 2002 Chevy Blazer when she crossed the center line and hit a dump truck head on, THP said.

Atherton was not wearing a seatbelt, according to THP, but the toddler was restrained. The driver of the dump truck was injured in the crash, but his condition is unknown.

Atherton worked at Sidelines Grill in Ashland City, according one of the restaurant’s Facebook posts. She’s described in the post as a “shining light” who always had a smile on her face.

“With a heavy heart, we are sad to say we have lost one of our own today Mistey Faye Atherton as well as her two year old son, Oakley,” the restaurant’s Facebook post says. “Mistey was a shining light and never failed to have a smile on her face. She brought so much joy to her customers and coworkers.”

Restaurant staff said Atherton will be “deeply missed by her family, friends and anyone who got to know her.”

“Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as we all try to navigate through this difficult time,” the post says.

The restaurant plans to accept donations to help with funeral expenses. Donations can be made at Sidelines, Cash App and Venmo.

