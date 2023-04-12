Metro Police working to fix online active calls feed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police is working to fix the disruption to the active calls feed on their website Wednesday afternoon.

Police continue to work on resolving the issue with their online active dispatch status list that stemmed from an update to their Computer Aided Dispatch program at the Communications Center by the Department of Emergency Communications and Motorola.

MNPD has asked and reiterated to both the DEC and Motorola to make restoring the interface a top priority.

Technicians are working on the problem and hope to restore it as soon as possible, police say.

Metro Nashville Police Active Dispatches (Metro Police)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.