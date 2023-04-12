Man fighting for his life after crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is paralyzed from the chest down and fighting for his life after a crash on I-65 near Franklin.

Darinel Ruiz was driving to work around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, when his car broke down in the fast lane, according to Franklin Police. He was by the hood trying to fix the problem when another car crashed into the back of his vehicle and sent him flying more than 100 ft. down the road.

“When I found out about it, I thought maybe he was dead,” Darinel’s brother, Jorge Ruiz, said through a translator. “They told me I had decisions to make, and to me, that’s what I thought. It made it really hard.”

Crash on I-65 leaves man critically injured in Franklin

Jorge said the past three weeks have been nearly impossible. He moved to Middle Tennessee just eight months ago to live with his brother and try to support their family back in Mexico. He’s now having to support them while also paying all their bills here on his own.

“It’s very hard for me financially and also stressful mentally for me because it’s tough,” Jorge said through the translator. “It’s tough for one person.”

Darinel has gone through multiple surgeries, including one to replace five vertebras in his neck, Jorge said. He was on a ventilator and could not move from the chest down.

Jorge drives from their home in Columbia to Nashville every day to visit Darinel at Vanderbilt Hospital.

“He is still not doing well,” Jorge said through the translator. “He is in intensive care. We don’t know when he is going to be out. He is getting better day by day.”

Family friend Tina Mota has been helping Jorge through this tragic situation. She said they feel helpless and are always concerned they are going to get a call from the hospital saying Darinel has made a turn for the worse.

Fundraiser started to help Ruiz family

“Just seeing him laying there, it’s heart-wrenching,” Mota said. “It’s heartbreaking and it makes me want to push forward to help the family as much as I can.”

Tina started a GoFundMe to help cover the medical costs and help Jorge travel to and from the hospital to visit Darinel. They are also looking to find a new handicap-accessible house for them to live in and finally bring Darinel home to be with his family.

“He can’t move from his chest down, but his arms will just start shaking,” Mota said. “It’s where he is trying to lift his lower body that he doesn’t feel, and he doesn’t realize. He thinks he is moving it, or he is trying to sit up, and he is not. It’s just hard. It’s terrible.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.