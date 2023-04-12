Man accused of killing Frugal MacDoogal security guard pleads not guilty

Randy Levi appeared in court Wednesday morning.
Randy Levi
Randy Levi(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson and Ryan Breslin
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The man accused of disarming and killing a liquor store security guard in Nashville was in court Wednesday morning.

Randy Levi, 41, is accused of shooting Frugal MacDoogal security guard Robert Meek in June, before firing at Metro officers inside of the store. Meek died after the shooting.

Levi pleaded not guilty to all charges against him during his arraignment Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

In June, Meek’s family told WSMV4 he was a selfless man who dedicated his life to helping and protecting others. He was a trained security guard with decades of experience.

“It sucks that it happens to the best people,” Meeks’ stepdaughter Madison Howard said. “There are people that walk freely every single day that are awful people, and the best people are the ones that get taken so soon. It is just not fair.”

Levi was injured by officers who fired back during the shooting. He is expected back in court in July.

