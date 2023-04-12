LIVE: Memphians hold rally ahead of vote to reinstate Justin Pearson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission will vote at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday whether or not to reinstate Justin Pearson as District 86 House Representative.

At noon ahead of the vote, the Committee to Reelect former Representative Justin J. Pearson will host a rally and march beginning at the National Civil Rights Museum and ending at the County Administration Building.

Also in attendance will be Shelby County Democratic Party, Memphis for All, Shelby County Young Democrats, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee, Black Lifestyle Advocates for Culture and Knowledge and the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC).

Pearson and another house member, Justin Jones, were expelled for knowingly breaking house rules, disrupting business for more than an hour on the house floor, and protesting for more gun control with a bullhorn.

Earlier this week, Jones was reinstated via a unanimous vote by the council in Nashville.

In order for Pearson to get his seat back, he needs votes from seven Shelby County commissioners for reappointment. There are 13 Shelby County Commissioners; nine are Democrats and four are Republicans.

