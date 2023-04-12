GRAPHIC: Police release 911 calls from downtown Louisville bank shooting

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released the 911 calls from Monday morning’s shooting at Old National Bank that killed 5 people and injured 8 others.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said the calls would be released earlier in the week alongside bodycam footage from the shooting.

“Transparency is important, even more so in times of crisis,” Greenberg said. “Today, we are releasing the 911 calls from Monday’s mass shooting. Parts of the audio have been redacted to protect the privacy of those involved.”

The audio released features six callers, including witnesses inside and outside the bank and a call from the shooter’s mother. Police also released audio transmissions from emergency responders heading to the scene.

(Story continues below - audio may be considered graphic in nature. Viewer discretion advised.)

The first call police received came from a woman who worked within an Old National Bank branch on Brownsboro Road who watched the shooting unfold during a videoconference.

“We heard multiple shots and everybody started saying ‘Oh my god,’ and then he came into the board room,” the caller said.

The shooter’s mother contacted police as soon as she realized he may be responsible for the shooting in downtown Louisville.

“I don’t know what to do, I need your help,” she told dispatchers. “He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a really good kid. Please don’t come at him.”

She said in the call her son’s roommate found a note and called her. She also told dispatchers she had no idea that her son had a gun.

LMPD confirmed the gun used by the shooter was an AR-15.

On Tuesday, LMPD shared bodycam video of two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway. The two officers came into contact with the shooter around 8:30 a.m.

Police said Wilt was shot in the head during the crossfire and Galloway sustained a minor injury. Galloway has since been released from the officer, while Wilt is still listed in critical condition.

The shooter was killed during the crossfire, but circumstances relating to the shooter’s death has not been released.

On Wednesday, a public vigil is being hosted by city officials at the plaza of the Muhammad Ali Center at 5 p.m.

Louisville Metro Government’s Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods will also be making mental health counselors available at 16 different places of worship throughout the city on Wednesday night.

