First Alert Weather: Clouds & a Few Showers Return Soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clouds and showers return to the Mid State as we close out the week.

TONIGHT - FRIDAY:

This evening will be pleasant with a clear sky and a nearly calm wind. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s by morning. After midnight, a few clouds will begin to move in from the south.

Clouds will increase further on Thursday. A shower or two will be possible late in the day, although most areas will avoid rain. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The highest rain chance will set up over southern Middle Tennessee.

A few more showers are likely Thursday night into Friday. The air will remain mild. Humidity will increase slightly.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks like a dry day for most. It’ll turn partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 80s.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday night . A batch of showers and storms move in from the west along a cold front. A few storms may contain damaging wind gusts and/or small hail. Storms will weaken as they slide eastward. The best chance for any strong storms will be late in the evening over West Tennessee and western Middle Tennessee.

A few strong - severe thunderstorms are possible west of Nashville Saturday night. (WSMV)

Showers will depart to the east early on Sunday to make for a pleasant, brighter, and breezy afternoon, albeit cooler.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday through Wednesday appear seasonable and pleasant. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Highs will gradually increase from day to day so that by Wednesday, top temperatures will be around 80 for most.

