First Alert Forecast: Sunny Again Today Before Weekend Rain Returns

High pressure sitting right over us is bringing another day with sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s for the afternoon.

RAIN RETURNS

Tomorrow, clouds will increase and thicken throughout the day, but highs will still manage to climb into the 70s. A disturbance to our south will bring some showers mainly into the southern parts of the Mid State, but an isolated showers cannot be ruled out even in Nashville.

Hit or miss showers can be expected Friday. Not everyone will see rain, but it’s something to be mindful of nonetheless. Even a few isolated storms are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday is the warmest day of this week by far. Most of the day is dry, then a cold front approaches late in the day and overnight and will bring us showers and storms after sunset and through the overnight hours. The threat of severe weather is highest in the Western part of the state.

A couple of showers will hang around into early Sunday, but by the afternoon, we should be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 60s for most.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 70s as sunshine returns.

Another warming trend begins Tuesday with highs back in the middle 70s.

