First Alert Forecast: Sunny Again Today Before Weekend Rain Returns

Rain Chances Return for Some as Early as Thursday Night
Several rain chances are in the forecast for the end of the week into the weekend.
Several rain chances are in the forecast for the end of the week into the weekend.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure sitting right over us is bringing another day with sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s for the afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

RAIN RETURNS

Tomorrow, clouds will increase and thicken throughout the day, but highs will still manage to climb into the 70s. A disturbance to our south will bring some showers mainly into the southern parts of the Mid State, but an isolated showers cannot be ruled out even in Nashville.

Hit or miss showers can be expected Friday. Not everyone will see rain, but it’s something to be mindful of nonetheless. Even a few isolated storms are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday is the warmest day of this week by far. Most of the day is dry, then a cold front approaches late in the day and overnight and will bring us showers and storms after sunset and through the overnight hours. The threat of severe weather is highest in the Western part of the state.

A couple of showers will hang around into early Sunday, but by the afternoon, we should be dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Sunday will only be in the upper 60s for most.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 70s as sunshine returns.

Another warming trend begins Tuesday with highs back in the middle 70s.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
Toddler, 27-year-old woman killed in Cheatham Co. dump truck crash
Robert Harris, age 47.
Woman shot in face in East Nashville
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee urges lawmakers to put ‘pride,’ ‘politics’ aside, pass stricter gun laws
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Arrest made in Goodlettsville area shooting
Twisted Sistuhs wine
Tennessee women bring creativity into the wine, spirit industry
Women in the wine, spirit industry
Women in the wine, spirit industry
Cumberland River (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Study: How much do you need to make to be middle class in Nashville?
Randy Levi
Man accused of killing Frugal MacDoogal security guard pleads not guilty