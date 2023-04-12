First Alert Forecast: One more perfect weather day, then some changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

ONE MORE PICTURE PERFECT DAY

After another chilly start today we’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and maybe even trying to push near 80 in one or two spots for the day. Tonight, won’t be quite as chilly with lows near 50 by tomorrow morning.

MORE CLOUDS & SHOWERS

Much of our Thursday is looking nice with temperatures again in the upper 70s for the afternoon. The only difference with Thursday will be an increase in the cloud cover throughout the day, and as those clouds increase I can’t rule out a stray rain shower, especially south of I-40, in the afternoon

A few more showers are expected Friday afternoon, and maybe even a quick rumble of thunder, but not everyone is going to see rain and it’s not going to washout the day by any means. Highs on Friday top off in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Much of our Saturday looks dry with highs in the lower 80s and even some sunshine to look forward to in the afternoon. A cold front approaches late in the day and overnight and will fire off a few showers and storms after sunset. However, there is no severe weather threat to talk about Saturday night.

A couple of showers will hang around into early Sunday, but we should dry out in the afternoon and even get some sunshine back. Highs on Sunday are back near 70, but some spots are not getting out of the 60s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures are back in the mid 70s on Tuesday with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

