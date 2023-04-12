Firefighter seriously injured in two-story fall during training

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A firefighter is recovering after taking a fall from a training building roof during a drill at the Franklin Fire Department Training Center on Tuesday.

According to Franklin Fire, the firefighter was climbing a ground ladder to the second-story roof of the training building when he fell “while transitioning from the ladder” to the roof. The injured firefighter was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment and remains hospitalized, but stable.

The city of Franklin and the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) are investigating the incident.

