DOJ asked to investigate expulsion of Justin Jones, Justin Pearson

The U.S. Senators are requesting a response by the last Friday of this month.
Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments by House...
Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments by House Speaker Cameron Sexton. Jones and Pearson were both reappointed.(Tennessee General Assembly)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - U.S. Senator Reverand Raphael Warnock (D-GA), U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and three other Senate colleagues asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the expulsions of Representatives Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) from the Tennessee House of Representatives.

The DOJ will be determining whether any violations of the United States Constitution or federal civil rights laws occurred and take all steps to uphold the democratic integrity of U.S. legislative bodies, according a press release from Schumer’s office.

The expulsion marked the first time the Tennessee legislature has expelled members solely over procedural violation.

“Silencing legislators on the basis of their views or their participation in protected speech or protest is antithetical to American democracy and values,” the senators wrote. “We cannot allow states to cite minor procedural violations as pretextual excuses to remove democratically-elected representatives, especially when these expulsions may have been at least partially on the basis of race. Allowing such behavior sets a dangerous — and undemocratic — precedent.”

The senators asked the DOJ to investigate whether actions by the Tennessee state legislature violated any rights of the citizens in Nashville and Memphis to be represented by the legislators of their choice.

Additionally, the senators asked for an investigation into the potential violation of any rights of Jones and Pearson under the Fourteenth Amendment or its enforcing civil rights statutes prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race or under the First Amendment protecting the right of speech and assembly.

The letter, which was addressed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, requests a response by Friday, April 28.

Read the full letter below.

