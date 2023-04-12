CT man accused of sending threats to Hendersonville library waives extradition

Suspect allegedly sent at least 14 emails referencing death and blowing up the building.
Hendersonville Public Library
Hendersonville Public Library(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Connecticut man accused of sending emails to the Hendersonville Public Library referencing deaths and blowing up the building waived extradition on Wednesday, according to Hendersonville Police.

Mark H. Frakl, 49, of Marlborough, Connecticut, was arrested on March 16 and charged with false report (bomb threat) and harassment. He is accused of sending at least 14 emails from the same account over a relatively short period of time.

In a court hearing in Connecticut on Wednesday, Frakl waived his extradition hearing. He is awaiting transport from Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, according to Hendersonville Police.

Police responded to the report of threatening messages received by staff at the Hendersonville Public Library on March 14.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The Hendersonville Library in Sumner County showing Christmas decor.
Connecticut man arrested for making death threats to Hendersonville Library staff

Most Read

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
Toddler, 27-year-old woman killed in Cheatham Co. dump truck crash
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Robert Harris, age 47.
Woman shot in face in East Nashville
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee urges lawmakers to put ‘pride,’ ‘politics’ aside, pass stricter gun laws

Latest News

First aid kit
How to treat a gunshot wound until EMS arrives
Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments by House...
DOJ asked to investigate expulsion of Justin Jones, Justin Pearson
SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
A topping out ceremony will be held Wednesday at Belmont University for the Thomas F. Frist,...
Belmont to hold topping out ceremony for College of Medicine building