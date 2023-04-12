CT man accused of sending threats to Hendersonville library waives extradition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Connecticut man accused of sending emails to the Hendersonville Public Library referencing deaths and blowing up the building waived extradition on Wednesday, according to Hendersonville Police.

Mark H. Frakl, 49, of Marlborough, Connecticut, was arrested on March 16 and charged with false report (bomb threat) and harassment. He is accused of sending at least 14 emails from the same account over a relatively short period of time.

In a court hearing in Connecticut on Wednesday, Frakl waived his extradition hearing. He is awaiting transport from Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, according to Hendersonville Police.

Police responded to the report of threatening messages received by staff at the Hendersonville Public Library on March 14.

