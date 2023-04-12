Covenant students to return to school Tuesday at temporary site

Students will be back to school on April 18 in its temporary home in Brentwood.
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Covenant School students will return to class Tuesday, three weeks after the deadly school shooting, according to a spokesperson with the school.

The spokesperson said students will be back to school on April 18 in its temporary home at Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

“The school is very grateful for the awe-inspiring generosity, love and support it has received, and asks that you continue to respect its wishes to allow students and their families to navigate this return privately,” the spokesperson added.

It was announced last week that administrators organized to temporarily resume classes at the Brentwood church, which is 10 minutes down the road from The Covenant School’s campus.

