Chime responds after closing Dickson woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A banking app says it’s always aiming to provide better member experiences in response to a WSMV4 investigation into a woman’s account being suspended after transferring money from her personal bank account she needed to pay bills.

Chime responded to the investigation about Tia Pugh’s account by saying the trust of its members is a top priority and that its fraud detection protocols, meant to ensure the safety of members, can sometimes cause inconvenience to impacted members.

“The trust of our members is fundamental to our business and Chime’s number one priority. Our best-in-class customer service team works every day to help our members succeed, and we strive to make it as easy as possible for them to get the account support they need,” a spokesperson with Chime wrote.

“To ensure the safety of our members and our platform we employ rigorous fraud detection protocols, taking action when necessary to prevent fraudulent activity. We recognize this process can result in inconvenience to impacted members. We are always looking for ways to provide better member experiences, including resolving account inquiries, like this one, more efficiently. Customers can reach out to Chime’s live support 24/7, 365 with questions.”

The spokesperson added while it can’t share specifics about accounts due to privacy concerns, broadly, they have a responsibility to close accounts if they find that account usage, including deposit activity, is in violation of its terms of service.

Chime’s member services team has been in touch with Pugh directly to go through the necessary steps to remedy the situation.

