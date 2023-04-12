Child beats cancer, gets baseball dream with Nashville Sounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds are making a boy’s dream come true after he beat cancer.

The Sounds will be signing Victor, a patient from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, to a season-long contract as an honorary player on Saturday after he battled a life-threatening illness. He’ll be spending many days and nights with the team throughout the 2023 season.

Victor was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma in February 2022 and immediately began in-patient chemotherapy. Within a week’s time, Victor’s tumor shrunk by 75% and in 12-week’s time, he was able to achieve remission thanks to the care he received from the hospital’s medical staff.

“We’re so excited to bring Victor on as a member of the Nashville Sounds,” said General Manager Adam English in a news release. “We know he will bring the energy and lift the players’ spirits just as much as our players will lift his.”

Monroe Carell’s oncology clinic is continuing to monitor Victor’s health, and he is looking forward to spending time with the Sounds this season. He’s a perfect fit for the team as he not only loves hot dogs but is also a huge fan of rock ‘n’ roll, according to the Sounds.

“We are grateful for the Nashville Sounds’ longstanding partnership to support and shine a light on Monroe Carell’s mission to provide hope and healing to children and families,” said Monroe Carell President Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, in a news release. “After a three-year pause due to the pandemic, we are excited to see the honorary player program return to celebrate our patients. The Sounds players have always brought joy to our patients over the years through visits to the hospital and other initiatives.”

