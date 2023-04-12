Belmont to hold topping out ceremony for College of Medicine building

The building is named for HCA Healthcare co-founder Dr. Thomas F. Frist, Jr.
A topping out ceremony will be held Wednesday at Belmont University for the Thomas F. Frist,...
A topping out ceremony will be held Wednesday at Belmont University for the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine.(Belmont University)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Belmont University will hold a topping out ceremony on Wednesday afternoon for the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine.

The college is named in honor of health care icon Dr. Thomas F. Frist, Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare.

The building is a six-story, 246,000-square-foot facility located within Belmont’s health care corridor, one block from Gordon E. Inman Center and McWhorter Hall, home to Belmont’s highly regarded nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work, public health and pharmacy programs.

The building will include a 50,000 square foot simulation center, one of the most comprehensive in the nation. It is designed to create a full interdisciplinary educational experience with facility patterned after modern health care delivery systems. Additional building features will include virtual and augmented reality labs, standardized patient suites, external plazas, atriums, student lounges and roof terrace.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
Toddler, 27-year-old woman killed in Cheatham Co. dump truck crash
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
Robert Harris, age 47.
Woman shot in face in East Nashville
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee urges lawmakers to put ‘pride,’ ‘politics’ aside, pass stricter gun laws

Latest News

First aid kit
How to treat a gunshot wound until EMS arrives
Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments by House...
DOJ asked to investigate expulsion of Justin Jones, Justin Pearson
SUV burned on March 30, 2023
Despite not being subject of recall, second Kia catches fire while driver is behind the wheel
Hendersonville Public Library
CT man accused of sending threats to Hendersonville library waives extradition