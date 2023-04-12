Belmont to hold topping out ceremony for College of Medicine building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Belmont University will hold a topping out ceremony on Wednesday afternoon for the Thomas F. Frist, Jr. College of Medicine.

The college is named in honor of health care icon Dr. Thomas F. Frist, Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare.

The building is a six-story, 246,000-square-foot facility located within Belmont’s health care corridor, one block from Gordon E. Inman Center and McWhorter Hall, home to Belmont’s highly regarded nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work, public health and pharmacy programs.

The building will include a 50,000 square foot simulation center, one of the most comprehensive in the nation. It is designed to create a full interdisciplinary educational experience with facility patterned after modern health care delivery systems. Additional building features will include virtual and augmented reality labs, standardized patient suites, external plazas, atriums, student lounges and roof terrace.

