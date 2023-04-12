Arrest made in Goodlettsville area shooting

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Monday.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a shooting on Monday night at 2432 Crocker Springs Road and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers rendered aid at the scene until medics arrived and the man was transported to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.

Through security footage and an eyewitness, detectives determined that 21-year-old Joshua Shoemake pointed a handgun at the witness, then aimed over his shoulder and shot the man in the back while he was running away.

Shoemake was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. He remains in custody on a $574,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.