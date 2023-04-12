Arrest made in Goodlettsville area shooting

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Monday.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a shooting on Monday night at 2432 Crocker Springs Road and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers rendered aid at the scene until medics arrived and the man was transported to Skyline Medical Center in critical condition.

Through security footage and an eyewitness, detectives determined that 21-year-old Joshua Shoemake pointed a handgun at the witness, then aimed over his shoulder and shot the man in the back while he was running away.

Shoemake was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. He remains in custody on a $574,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
Toddler, 27-year-old woman killed in Cheatham Co. dump truck crash
Robert Harris, age 47.
Woman shot in face in East Nashville
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee urges lawmakers to put ‘pride,’ ‘politics’ aside, pass stricter gun laws
Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was...
Dead baby, 6 children found alone in Nashville apartment
A Rutherford County developer wants to use land in Christiana as a "borrow pit."
Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole

Latest News

Twisted Sistuhs wine
Tennessee women bring creativity into the wine, spirit industry
Women in the wine, spirit industry
Women in the wine, spirit industry
Cumberland River (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Study: How much do you need to make to be middle class in Nashville?
Randy Levi
Man accused of killing Frugal MacDoogal security guard pleads not guilty