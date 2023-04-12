175 animals rescued from breeding mill in Wilson County

*Reader discretion is advised. Some of the topics in this story may be sensitive to viewers.

SHOP SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control and Animal Rescue corps helped rescue 175 animals from a breeding mill, according to officials.

In total officials rescued the following:

59 dogs

100 chickens

3 cats

2 turkeys

2 rabbits

The animals were rescued from a property in Shop Springs, Tennessee. The animals were found living in deplorable conditions inside a garage, backyard shed and outdoor kennels.

The dogs, including dachshunds poodles, and poodle mixes used for breeding, were found living in small, stacked and filthy wire cages, in plastic travel crates and inside a small shed. Others were outdoors in feces-filled kennels. Many of the cages had two or three dogs in each.

There was no food or water present in any of the cages.

Many of the dogs were suffering from various medical conditions including high ammonia exposure, severe matting, puncture wounds, mammary tumors, overgrown nails, pressure wounds, skin inflammation and infections. Some also had ear and eye infections and injuries, internal parasites, and urine scalding.

Many of the chickens, who were being raised and sold for slaughter, were underweight and suffering from injuries associated with overcrowding, including self-mutilation and exposed bones.

“This is some of the worst matting we’ve seen on any animal,” said ARC’s Executive Director, Tim Woodward. “Baseball-sized clumps of waste are hanging from their ears and legs to where they can hardly walk. Several of the dogs were living crammed three to a cage and with no way to escape from feces and urine.”

ARC transported all of the dogs and cats from this rescue, dubbed Operation Cruel Confines, to ARC’s Rescue Center in Gallatin, Tenn., about 30 minutes east of Nashville.

All of the chickens, turkeys, and rabbits were taken to Redemption Road Rescue. Each animal will be receiving a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments.

Once full custody is won, each animal will be matched and transported to a trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes. ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are transferred to these groups.

