Woman shot in face in East Nashville

The woman’s former love interest is charged with shooting her at a red light on Gallatin Pike.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was shot in the face by a man she knew as the two sat at a red light on Gallatin Pike over the weekend, according to Metro Nashville Police Department officers.

According to the arrest report, a woman was driving on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville with a friend on Sunday afternoon when 47-year-old Robert Harris pulled alongside her car at a red light.

Harris was holding a handgun out of the open window and fired one shot that hit the woman in the right cheek and exited near her left temple, according to a police report.

She was able to drive home and her sister took her to the hospital before being transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center due to the severe nature of her injury, according to the report.

The woman and her friend, who was in the passenger seat of her car at the time of the shooting, were able to identify Harris as the shooter, the report states. The woman told officers she used to date Harris.

Detectives arrested Harris on Monday evening and charged him with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Harris was also convicted in a domestic violence case in 2016 and is not permitted to carry a firearm. His bond was set at $305,000.

