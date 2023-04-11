Titans agree to extension with DT Jeffery Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday they have agreed to terms on a multi-year extension with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Simmons was entering the fifth and final season on his rookie contract prior to the extension. He was the 19th overall selection in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, which was held in Nashville.

Since joining the Titans, he ranks second on the team with 21 sacks, trailing only outside linebacker Harold Landry III (26.5). His career totals also include 196 tackles, 19 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

After missing the first six games of his rookie season due to a pre-draft injury, Simmons played in 56 of the team’s last 60 games (54 starts). He was a team captain in each of his last two campaigns.

In 2022, Simmons appeared in 15 games and anchored a unit that ranked first in the NFL in rushing defense (76.9 opponent rushing yards per game). He earned his second straight Pro Bowl appearance and garnered second-team All-Pro honors for the second straight year. His 2022 totals included 7.5 sacks, 53 tackles, 43 quarterback pressures, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a career-high seven passes defensed, which tied for the fourth-best mark among all NFL defensive linemen. Simmons and Arizona’s J.J. Watt were the only players in 2022 with at least seven sacks and seven passes defensed.

