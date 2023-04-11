THP investigating fatal crash in Cheatham County

Highway 49 East in Ashland City is shut down, according to officials.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fatal crash investigation is underway in Cheatham County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers shut down Highway 49 East in Ashland City Tuesday morning due to the crash, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are asking motorists to avoid the area as the crash investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

