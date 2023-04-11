SZA expands tour with Nashville concert at Bridgestone Area

The Grammy award-winning artist will be making a stop at Bridgestone Arena in September.
SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the...
SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | John Locher/Invision/AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - R&B singer SZA is bringing what you’ve been missing on the weekdays to Nashville with a stop on her S.O.S. tour in September.

The Grammy award-winning artist will be making a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, September 24 in part of 21 new dates across North America for The S.O.S Tour.

According to TicketMaster, the venue, and Live Nation, ticket presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. and will end at 10 p.m. Tickets will then be available to the general public Friday at noon.

“During the first run of the S.O.S. Tour earlier this year, SZA gave unforgettable performances night after night. The platinum recording artist performed classics like “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” in addition to newer mega-hits such as “Kill Bill,” and “Shirt.” Fans also got to experience special performances from a number of surprise guests including Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Summer Walker, Lizzo and more,” Live Nation said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Rep. Justin Jones marches on Monday.
Justin Jones sworn back into House after expulsion
Local singer honors Covenant School shooting
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’

Latest News

Image of the suspected car.
Nashville man dead after West End Avenue hit-and-run crash
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Metro Police investigating death of 3-month-old at daycare provider’s apartment
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on...
LIVE | GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Wednesday's weather looks absolutely beautiful!
First Alert Forecast: Sunny Stretch to Continue