SZA expands tour with Nashville concert at Bridgestone Area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - R&B singer SZA is bringing what you’ve been missing on the weekdays to Nashville with a stop on her S.O.S. tour in September.

The Grammy award-winning artist will be making a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, September 24 in part of 21 new dates across North America for The S.O.S Tour.

According to TicketMaster, the venue, and Live Nation, ticket presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. and will end at 10 p.m. Tickets will then be available to the general public Friday at noon.

“During the first run of the S.O.S. Tour earlier this year, SZA gave unforgettable performances night after night. The platinum recording artist performed classics like “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” in addition to newer mega-hits such as “Kill Bill,” and “Shirt.” Fans also got to experience special performances from a number of surprise guests including Phoebe Bridgers, Cardi B, Summer Walker, Lizzo and more,” Live Nation said.

